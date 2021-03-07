Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $52.80 million and approximately $300,825.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00468746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00067786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00076249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00080944 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00053089 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.20 or 0.00459265 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

