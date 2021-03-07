ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

OTCMKTS ENGGY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,894. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

