Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Endeavour Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,292,700 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the January 28th total of 3,382,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 155.5 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDVMF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company had a trading volume of 21,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,719. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. Endeavour Mining has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.