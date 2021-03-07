Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Endo International posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

ENDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

ENDP stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.99. 4,860,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,759. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endo International by 131.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Endo International by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

