Endor Protocol Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $23.09 million and approximately $147,140.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $212.15 or 0.00416892 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000725 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00038211 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005564 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.73 or 0.03760639 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00039526 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.