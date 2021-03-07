Energi Price Reaches $2.33 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Energi has a market capitalization of $90.16 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $2.33 or 0.00004644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 38,658,960 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

