Energo Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Energo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energo has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a market capitalization of $179,731.95 and approximately $313.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Energo

Energo is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

