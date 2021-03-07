Energo (TSL) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. One Energo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energo has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. Energo has a total market cap of $207,383.33 and approximately $414.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00054889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $401.61 or 0.00792459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00041640 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (TSL) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

