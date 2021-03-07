Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock Position Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 130.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Enstar Group worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enstar Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 898,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,093,000 after acquiring an additional 66,136 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,243,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enstar Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,272,000 after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Enstar Group by 394.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. 67.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESGR stock opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.61. Enstar Group Limited has a 12 month low of $94.58 and a 12 month high of $245.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.04.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

