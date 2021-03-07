EnterCoin (ENTRC) Reaches One Day Volume of $66.00

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market cap of $226,350.88 and $66.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EnterCoin Coin Profile

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

