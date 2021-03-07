EnterCoin (ENTRC) Trading Up 31.1% This Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0394 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $224,536.13 and $74.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EnterCoin has traded 31.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00790614 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00060291 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00030174 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00042472 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin (CRYPTO:ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.