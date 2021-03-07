Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lowered its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Entergy were worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Entergy by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 428,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETR. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.31.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $89.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

