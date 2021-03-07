Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,255,753 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.49% of Entergy worth $97,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Entergy by 5,432.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,572,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Entergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,712 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,606,000 after acquiring an additional 325,941 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Entergy by 1,223.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 296,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 274,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Entergy by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 481,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,479,000 after purchasing an additional 157,852 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $89.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.88. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.31.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

