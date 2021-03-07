Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) will report sales of $6.88 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.73 billion. Enterprise Products Partners posted sales of $7.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full-year sales of $27.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.40 billion to $28.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.07 billion to $29.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,755,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $264,562,000 after purchasing an additional 293,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

