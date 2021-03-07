EnWave Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Co. (CVE:ENW) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for EnWave in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.85 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

EnWave (CVE:ENW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$7.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.68 million.

Separately, Cormark raised their price target on shares of EnWave from C$0.85 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

EnWave stock opened at C$1.28 on Friday. EnWave has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.82 million and a P/E ratio of -32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

