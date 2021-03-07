EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,407 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Tudor Pickering downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $74.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.42 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

