EOSDT Reaches Market Cap of $2.63 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $8,756.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001969 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.28 or 0.00462434 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00067328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00076356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00080501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00052127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.96 or 0.00453874 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

