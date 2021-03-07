EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Short Interest Update

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the January 28th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPR. Truist increased their price target on EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPR traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. 656,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.82.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $134,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,405,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 372,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,095,000 after buying an additional 63,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 63,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 20,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.