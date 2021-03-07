ERC20 (ERC20) Reaches Market Cap of $1.09 Million

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $1.09 million and $58,837.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.38 or 0.00773278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00027266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00030065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00041385 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . ERC20’s official website is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.