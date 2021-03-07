Ergo (ERG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.50 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Ergo has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $78.15 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.63 or 0.00005103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,572.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,748.49 or 0.03390324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.44 or 0.00375072 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $521.62 or 0.01011427 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.17 or 0.00407521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.61 or 0.00361836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.62 or 0.00253271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00022945 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 32,995,500 coins and its circulating supply is 29,691,778 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

