Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) Short Interest Update

Ero Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 899,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the January 28th total of 691,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 123.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ERRPF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Ero Copper from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ero Copper from $24.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Ero Copper from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ero Copper from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Shares of ERRPF stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

