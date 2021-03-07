ESBC (ESBC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,059.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. ESBC has a market cap of $640,811.06 and $54,059.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,496,295 coins and its circulating supply is 26,217,004 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

