Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,021,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,352,000 after purchasing an additional 64,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

