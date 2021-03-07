Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.50.

ESTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other Establishment Labs news, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 142,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,318.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 129,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,917 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,596. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESTA traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.65. The company had a trading volume of 161,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,653. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.94. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $76.91.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

