Ether Zero (ETZ) Hits Market Cap of $335,042.77

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 66.1% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $335,042.77 and approximately $32,142.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,667.87 or 0.03274627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00022651 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 221,649,920 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,620,507 tokens. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

