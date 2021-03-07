Ethereum Classic Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $876.47 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $876.47 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $11.34 or 0.00022612 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,661.40 or 0.03313278 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

