Ethereum Gold 1-Day Volume Reaches $245.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $492,671.57 and approximately $245.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.75 or 0.00780734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00027219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00059745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00041842 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.