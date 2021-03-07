EtherGem Price Hits $0.0133 on Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $258,627.18 and $5,759.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00055870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.36 or 0.00781973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00027300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00059902 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00030179 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00041664 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.