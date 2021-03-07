ETHplode (ETHPLO) Price Tops $0.0009

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 23% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. ETHplode has a total market capitalization of $37,483.65 and approximately $42.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00055838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.00784022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00027349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00059905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00030143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00041686 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,879,586 coins and its circulating supply is 43,765,485 coins. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

