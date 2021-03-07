Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,681,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $4,413,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $200.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.07. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $251.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $280,750.79. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Insiders sold 19,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,699 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.52.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

