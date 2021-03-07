EUNO (EUNO) Hits Market Cap of $12.90 Million

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last week, EUNO has traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $36,931.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.26 or 0.00956290 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 248.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,138,512,191 coins and its circulating supply is 6,138,512,846 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.