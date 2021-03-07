Evedo Hits Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Evedo has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Evedo coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Evedo has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00055904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.63 or 0.00789512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00060040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00030056 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00042210 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

