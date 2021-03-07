Evedo Trading Up 0.7% This Week (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00055968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.33 or 0.00799839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00026984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00060398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00030135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00042492 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

