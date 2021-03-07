EvenCoin Trading Up 10% Over Last Week (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. Over the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $88,882.04 and $78,731.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00070316 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

