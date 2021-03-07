Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 529.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,442 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.58% of Eventbrite worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Eventbrite by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eventbrite by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eventbrite by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 802,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 270,293 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Eventbrite by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

EB opened at $22.74 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%. The company had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.