EventChain Hits Market Cap of $782,168.30 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. EventChain has a total market cap of $782,168.30 and $21,614.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EventChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00056163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.03 or 0.00791144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00026725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00060091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00030288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00042195 BTC.

EventChain Token Profile

EVC is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io . EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EventChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.