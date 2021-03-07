Everex Trading Up 45.4% Over Last Week (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Everex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001350 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 45.4% higher against the dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $15.53 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00054889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.61 or 0.00792459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00026617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00030053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00041640 BTC.

About Everex

Everex is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everex Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

