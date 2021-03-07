Everipedia Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $83.95 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.38 or 0.00468408 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00067867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00076321 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00080823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00053069 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.37 or 0.00460498 BTC.

Everipedia Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,017,394,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,924,142,902 tokens. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.