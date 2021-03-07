Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Eversource Energy worth $54,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $39,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $96.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

