EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 822,400 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 28th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 247,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in EVI Industries by 36.5% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 22,452 shares during the period. 31.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI Industries stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. 19,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.88 million, a P/E ratio of 672.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.94. EVI Industries has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

