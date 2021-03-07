EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,707 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.75% of EVO Payments worth $61,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,201,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,474,000 after acquiring an additional 216,712 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 17.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,619,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,249,000 after buying an additional 246,203 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,327,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after buying an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 84.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after buying an additional 270,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in EVO Payments by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after buying an additional 72,072 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,155,400 in the last 90 days. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.22 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.