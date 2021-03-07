Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 493,800 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the January 28th total of 389,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoke Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Shares of Evoke Pharma stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,467. The company has a market capitalization of $70.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.41. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

In other news, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 48,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $139,333.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David A. Gonyer sold 23,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $70,424.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,643 shares of company stock worth $226,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVOK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 17,840.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 250.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,920 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter valued at $139,000. 7.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase III clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.