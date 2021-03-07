Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the January 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVVTY. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) alerts:

EVVTY opened at $121.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average of $89.17. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $138.25.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.