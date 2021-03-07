Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the January 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVVTY. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

EVVTY opened at $121.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.82 and a 200 day moving average of $89.17. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $138.25.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

