ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,971.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $768,217.19 and $1,971.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002493 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.97 or 0.00248491 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00027759 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001584 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.