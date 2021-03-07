Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.27.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.64 on Friday. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 294.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

