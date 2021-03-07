EXMR FDN Hits Market Capitalization of $29,118.41 (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $29,118.41 and approximately $9,623.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 79.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00054779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $389.74 or 0.00772599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00027195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00059610 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00029867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00041228 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.