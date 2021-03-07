Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of EXXRF traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. Exor has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Get Exor alerts:

About Exor

Exor N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the reinsurance, luxury goods, automotive, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football businesses. The company reinsures agriculture, aviation/space, casualty, catastrophe, energy, engineering, financial, marine, motor, multiline, and property risks, as well as offers mortality, longevity, accident and health, and alternative risk products.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Exor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.