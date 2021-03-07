Expanse Price Tops $0.12 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. Expanse has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $43,843.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,821.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,662.16 or 0.03270583 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.75 or 0.00367464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.35 or 0.01010102 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.99 or 0.00411220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00363249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003797 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00250319 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00022663 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

