Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Position Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,172 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 802.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.80.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE stock opened at $166.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.96.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

