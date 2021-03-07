Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 395,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,729 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.22% of Extended Stay America worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Extended Stay America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,081,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 244,886 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Extended Stay America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,307,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,368,000 after buying an additional 49,246 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 240,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Extended Stay America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 28,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

STAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

